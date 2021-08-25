Update: GoFundMe account set up for Sandy mother of 3 killed in head-on collision

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with the funeral and medical expenses for a 28-year-old mother of three killed Sunday night in a collision on 9400 South near 1700 East.

The victim was Ashley Robinson, of Sandy, a tweet from Sandy Police Department said.

Sandy City Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily that the victim, now identified as Robinson, was eastbound on 9400 South at about 1760 East when a westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and drifted into the eastbound lane, striking Robinson’s vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, Swensen said, where Robinson passed away.

The condition of the other driver was not released.

The factors leading up to the crash are still under investigation, officials said.

The GoFundMe page set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses says:

“The world lost an amazing mother, wife, sister, and daughter. Ashley was hit by a driver going the opposite direction on Aug. 22, 2021. She leaves behind two young children, a newborn baby girl, and her husband, Cody. This fund is set up to help the family with any funeral and medical expenses along with their only vehicle being totaled, anything they may need to cope with their living expenses through this difficult time.

“If you can’t donate every share helps.”

An Instagram post from a friend of Robinson’s says: “On Sunday evening, Ashley left to get diapers for her newborn baby, who had only recently been released from the NICU. She was only minutes away from her home when another driver swerved into her lane and struck her vehicle in a head-on collision.

“Ash was a beautiful soul. She adored being a mother. She loved her children and her husband with all her heart, and her loss has left an enormous void in the hearts of many.

“Ashley worked from home, caring for the children while she worked. In her absence, there will be countless expenses that will need to be taken care of, such as childcare, formula, transportation etc. If you are able to donate to support them during this time, anything would be so greatly appreciated. There has been an account set up for Ashley Robinson at Mountain America Credit Union. There has also been a GoFundMe set up.

“Please keep her family in your prayers and hold your loved ones close!”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as information becomes available.