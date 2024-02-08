Update: Grand County Sheriff official confirms pilot, co-pilot both died in Utah jet crash

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff‘s Office has confirmed that the pilot and co-pilot of a small jet that crashed in a rural area of the county were alone on the craft, and that they both died when the plane went down.

The first report of the crash came to Grand County Dispatch at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, GCSO Lt. Al Cymbaluk told Gephardt Daily.

“The jet went down in a remote area near the Colorado border. The plane is a chartered aircraft that was en route to Tacoma, Washington, from the Grand Junction Regional Airport,” an earlier statement says.

Cymbaluk said the site was rugged and remote, and fairly far from the airport. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

“The FAA and the NTSB are taking over investigating the plane crash itself,” he said.

The jet was a Hawker 900XP fixed wing multi-engine aircraft. One aviation website describes the craft as “reliable and ideal for those seeking a luxurious and roomy flight.”

The GCSO has not released the names of those who died, and is handling next-of-kin notifications.

Gephardt Daily will share additional details as information is available.