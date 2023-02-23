UPDATE: Granite School District declares Thursday a ‘distance learning day’ due winter storm; all studies to be conducted online

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Granite School District announced early Thursday morning that all learning for the day would be conducted online.
The decision reverses an earlier announcement that classes would start after a two hour delay.
The Granite District’s provided notice by way of the following press release:
As of 4 a.m. and after monitoring road conditions overnight, this record-breaking winter storm which impacted the entire state yesterday, continues to present transportation challenges for tens of thousands of our families and employees We have had crews out all-night checking neighborhoods throughout the district. While we had hoped for the best and are ready to receive students this morning in our schools, many of our hardest hit neighborhoods still have not had their streets cleared and still have upwards of 2 feet of snow in those streets and are unable to be traversed.
This is not specific to any region but is prevalent from Morningside and Upland Terrace in the East to Diamond Ridge and Kearns in the West and is impacting every region of the district. As such, we simply cannot in good conscience proceed with in person instruction with so many families and employees unable to even leave their homes.
The district will be switching to a distance learning day for all schools on Thursday, February 23, 2023. This means that ALL learning for the day will be moved online.
More details can be found on the Granite School District Emergency Preparation page
