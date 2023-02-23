UPDATE: Granite School District declares Thursday a ‘distance learning day’ due winter storm; all studies to be conducted online

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Granite School District announced early Thursday morning that all learning for the day would be conducted online.

The decision reverses an earlier announcement that classes would start after a two hour delay.

The Granite District’s provided notice by way of the following press release:

As of 4 a.m. and after monitoring road conditions overnight, this record-breaking winter storm which impacted the entire state yesterday, continues to present transportation challenges for tens of thousands of our families and employees We have had crews out all-night checking neighborhoods throughout the district. While we had hoped for the best and are ready to receive students this morning in our schools, many of our hardest hit neighborhoods still have not had their streets cleared and still have upwards of 2 feet of snow in those streets and are unable to be traversed.

This is not specific to any region but is prevalent from Morningside and Upland Terrace in the East to Diamond Ridge and Kearns in the West and is impacting every region of the district. As such, we simply cannot in good conscience proceed with in person instruction with so many families and employees unable to even leave their homes.

The district will be switching to a distance learning day for all schools on Thursday, February 23, 2023. This means that ALL learning for the day will be moved online.

You will be notified by your school and teachers with respect to lesson plans, class assignments, and other duties for your students. Please review the following information and follow up with your respective teacher(s) and school if you have any questions. Above all else, safety is our goal as we work to provide support to our students throughout the day. Students should remain home Thursday and check their email, canvas, google classroom, paper packets, and other resources provided by their teachers to follow up on assignments and instruction. If your child does not have learning materials, please reach out to your school to access resources. All Preschool classes are canceled Thursday and there will be no distance instruction for those students. With respect to extra-curricular activities and events scheduled for Thursday, we expect to update administrators later in the day on how to proceed. Some activities may be able to be held as scheduled and your individual school, teachers and coaches will follow up with you directly as appropriate. Please stay safe and thank you for your patience and support of our schools. Sincerely, Granite School District

