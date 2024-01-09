Update: Heater too close to chair in garage sparked Spanish Fork fire

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that displaced a Spanish Fork family and killed a pet dog Thursday night was started by a heater too close to a chair in the garage, officials said.

Spanish Fork fire crews responded to the home at 886 S. 1240 East just before midnight and found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the garage area.

A resident in the home called 911 after noticing the bedroom lights acting strangely and then found smoke in the garage.

Both residents in the home were able to evacuate safely, though a dog was killed, Spanish Fork spokesman Nick Porter said.

The Spanish Fork fire marshal on Monday announced the cause of the fire as a heater being too close to a chair in the garage.

“We would like to remind all residents to keep space and radiant heaters away from couches, chairs, curtains and other objects that can catch fire when subjected to heat,” Porter said in a news release.

The home was considered a total loss, Porter said. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced family.