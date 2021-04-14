Update: High wind warning extended for parts of northern Utah; gusts of 80 mph reported

UTAH, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high wind warning has been extended for parts of northern Utah Wednesday morning.

“NEW: the high wind warning for the northern Wasatch Front has been extended until noon,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 9 a.m. “Still seeing gusts of around 80 mph on U.S. 89 near Weber Canyon.”

A previous tweet from the NWS Salt Lake City says the warning, which began at 6 p.m. Tuesday, is in effect for the northern Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, Bear Lake area and Bear River Valley, as well as southwest Wyoming.

Additionally, a wind advisory is still in effect for Salt Lake County as well as the Wasatch Back. Wind gusts of up to 45-55 mph are expected, mainly along the benches.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.