Update: Hiker, 22, dead in Neffs Canyon fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 30 feet Monday while hiking in Neffs Canyon has died from his injuries.

Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily Monday morning that an attempted rescue operation was underway for the 22-year-old victim, who had suffered head injuries.

Bennett called back at 1:35 p.m. to say the victim had not survived.

The man’s town of residence was not immediately known, and the victim’s name has not been released.

