Update: Homicide investigation now underway after body found in Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man’s body was found in the Jordan River last month.

“We have identified the body that was found on June 9, in the Jordan River as Joseph Salas, 49,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Thursday afternoon. “Sadly, the death is being investigated a homicide. If you have information about this incident, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-99152.”

Salt Lake City police officials said a passerby saw the body in the river in the area of 1300 W. North Temple and officers were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m.

The body was transported to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

