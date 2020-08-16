Update: Human-caused Shingle Creek Fire in Summit County 5% contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Shingle Creek Fire in Summit County is now 5% contained at between 20 to 30 acres.

“The #ShingleCreekFire at is at northside Mirror Lake Highway at mile marker 11,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Sunday morning. “Today crews will continue to secure fire line and extinguish hot spots. For public and firefighter safety Norway Flat road is closed.”

One helicopter, five engines, and two crews are on scene, the tweet said.

The fire was human-caused, officials added.

“The #ShingleCreekFire is burning near Norway Flats in Summit County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Saturday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. “Latest estimated size is 25 acres. Several engines and a helicopter on scene.”

Campers were then evacuated out of Norway Flat area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.