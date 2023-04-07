Update: Hurricane boy hit by car while riding bike flown to Las Vegas hospital

HURRICANE, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike in Hurricane was transported by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition Thursday night, police said.

The boy is expected to be transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to the Hurricane City Police Department.

“He is still in critical condition and is being transferred to Primary Children’s Medical Center today. We send our continued prayers to him and his family,” Hurricane police stated on its Facebook page Friday.

Police say the boy was injured about 7:20 p.m. when he was riding a bicycle in the road on 180 North between 3700 West and 3900 West.

A 59-year-old man was driving westbound on 180 North toward the setting sun, which obscured his vision, police said. The vehicle hit and injured the boy, who was transported to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

“The driver of the vehicle has been fully cooperative during the investigation and was in fact the initial 911 caller,” Hurricane City police said in a news release.

