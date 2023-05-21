Update: Idaho toddler found safe after Amber Alert; father remains at large

NAMPA, Idaho, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old Idaho boy whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located and is safe, police said.

Rudy Ozaih Reyes was abducted by his non-custodial father at a gas station Thursday in Nampa, Idaho, according to an Amber Alert issued by the Nampa Police Department.

“We are happy to report 2 year old Rudy has been located SAFE,” Nampa police stated Saturday on its Facebook page. “His non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes, 36 years old, is still outstanding and wanted. If you know his whereabouts or see him, use caution and call law enforcement.”

In addition to the abduction, Rodolfo Reyes is wanted on a felony warrant for domestic battery with traumatic injury, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans. Police say the man also is known to carry a pistol.

Rodolfo Reyes was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in a silver passenger car, possibly a gray 2008 Lexus IS with Idaho license plate No. 2CTJ790, police said.

Anyone with information about Rodolfo Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 208-465-2257 and select option 2.