Update: Impairment suspected as factor in fatal crash on SR-40 near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah High Patrol troopers said impairment is suspected as a factor in a fatal crash Saturday night near Strawberry Reservoir.

Troopers responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. to reports of a head-on crash near mile post 46 on SR-40 in Wasatch County, said a news release from UHP. An empty double tanker truck was traveling eastbound, and a small Volkswagen sedan was traveling westbound.

“The Volkswagen crossed the center line into the eastbound lane where it made contact with the tractor trailer,” the news release said. “The driver of the Volkswagen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Alcohol impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

SR-40 was closed until approximately midnight.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.