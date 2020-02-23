Update: Interruption of cell phone 911 calls in Utah mostly resolved Sunday

UTAH, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The intermittent technical problems that prevented cell phone callers from connecting to the emergency 911 number were mostly resolved Sunday.

Multiple Utah law enforcement agencies reported the issue Saturday, and asked cell phone users to use land lines or non-emergency numbers if they were in urgent need of help and fail to connect.

Salt Lake City 911 posted at 1 a.m Sunday: “SLC911 is cautiously optimistic that the mobile phone networks are operational and calls placed to 911 are reaching our system. We appreciate your patience and will continue to send updates as needed.”

Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted at 8:30 a.m. Sunday: “The 911 system with mobile phones has been repaired. Our communications center is once again receiving 911 calls from all cell phones. Thank you for your patience during the repair.”

However, Davis County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday at 10 a.m.: “NO UPDATES to provide yet. We’re still unsure of what’s causing the problem and we’re working closely with the respective agencies to get it resolved.”

Other police departments, including Layton City, who tweeted Saturday they would provide an update when full service was restored, have not yet provided updates.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as updates are provided.