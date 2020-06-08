Update: Investigation finds no evidence after possible gunshot reported at Uintah High

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning an investigation has found no evidence to support a report from Uintah High School staff that they heard a gunshot when reporting to work Wednesday.

“Custodians entering through the back of the high school about 4:30 a.m. reported hearing what sounded like a .22-caliber gunshot and a ricochet,” said a news release from Uintah County Sheriff’s Office June 3. “Sheriff’s deputies and Vernal police responded to the school and conducted a search, but found nothing. The area behind the school consists of open fields and farm land.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Uintah School District cancelled all morning activities and practices at the high school.

A follow-up news release Monday morning said: “On June 3, deputies responded to Uintah High School after school employees reported hearing a single small-caliber gunshot and a ricochet outside the school.

“Deputies and detectives found no physical evidence to indicate that a bullet had struck the school. They also found no physical evidence to indicate that a gun had been fired on school grounds.

“Finally, this call at the high school is not connected to the shooting that took place in Vernal on the afternoon June 3.”

