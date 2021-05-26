Update: Lamb Fire near Gilbert Meadows now 80% contained

UINTA-WASATCH-CACHE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lamb Fire in the Uinta-Wasatch–Cache-National Forest is now 80% contained, officials said Tuesday night.

The fire, which broke out late Thursday evening, is located near Gilbert Meadows, on the north slope of the High Uintas, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. It is currently 35 acres.

The blaze was initially 126 acres and is burning in timber, a previous tweet said.

The cause is undetermined at this time.

