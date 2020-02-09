Update: Little Cottonwood Canyon closes to uphill traffic due to congestion

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation says Little Cottonwood Canyon has closed again, this time to uphill traffic, Sunday afternoon.

A tweet from UDOT Little Cottonwood Canyons at 1:30 p.m. said: “RoadClosureAlert: Attention #LCCroad #SR210! Unified Police Department is closing the canyon to uphill traffic due to congestion causing public safety issues. Traffic will be shut down at the mouth and current uphill traffic turned around.”

A follow-up tweet said “Canyon employees/residents and @RideUTA buses will be allowed uphill. Downhill traffic allowed. ETA for reopening uphill traffic is 4 p.m.”

The canyon was closed Thursday and Friday due to multiple avalanches and a two-day interlodge order was in place for the in the town of Alta. The canyon then opened at noon on Saturday.

