Update: Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s brother found safe in Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Saturday that her missing brother has been located by police in Nevada.

“My brother has been located,” Henderson posted Saturday on social media. “He is safe. We are overjoyed, relieved, and so grateful for everyone’s help — especially the incredible officers at UNLV Police Department who have been so professional and kind in their assistance.”

Hulse was last seen Wednesday, and was expected to drive from Las Vegas to Utah County.

“He is a grad student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. We expected him home on Wednesday,” Henderson posted Friday on social media. “Please, please share this (post) so we can find him and bring him safely home.”

No additional details were shared by police or by Henderson.