Update: Man charged with placing covert cameras in U of U gym bathroom ID’d after caught on recordings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police have identified the suspect arrested in a voyeurism case after hidden cameras were found in the mixed-gender bathroom stalls at the Student Life Center gym.

Frederick William Weitze, 32, has been jailed on suspicion of:

Identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Four counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment, concealed or disguised, a class A misdemeanor

“The gym is used by University of Utah students and staff,” says a probable cause statement filed in Weitze’s arrest. “A student had located a hidden covert camera in one of the mixed gender bathroom stalls.

“Upon checking other bathrooms, other devices and evidence of previously deployed devices were discovered on all three levels of the gym. A search warrant was executed on the devices, and a suspect was located placing the device (Frederick), surveillance cameras were checked and we found Frederick on (sic) numerous bathrooms during the time the covert devices were deployed.

“Frederick had stolen the identity of a co-worker without his knowledge to obtain a gym pass claiming he was a University Alumni.”

Numerous victims will need to be identified from the videos obtained from the devices, the U of U Police officer’s statement says.

Weitze has no family in the state, the affidavit says, so the officer asks he be held without bail so he cannot flee the jurisdiction. Weitze was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday and is being held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.