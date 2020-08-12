Update: Man critically injured in Holladay officer-involved shooting has died

HOLLADAY, Utah, Aug. 12. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department officials say a man critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in Holladay Saturday has died.

“Last night, Aug. 11, the subject from the Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting, which occurred in Holladay, succumbed to his injuries and has passed away,” said a news release from UPD. “He has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Hilbelink.”

The investigation by the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is still ongoing, the news release said. Officials are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

Unified Police officers were dispatched on a call of a suicidal man with a gun at about 12:15 p.m.

Officers from the Millcreek and Holladay precincts were also dispatched to the scene, a parking structure at 3210 E. 6200 South, in Holladay.

“The subject was armed with a handgun. Officers negotiated with the man for approximately 30 minutes,” a statement from the Unified Police Department said.

“At 1:13 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred. The subject was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.”

Several officers were equipped with body cameras that were active at the time of the incident, the statement said.

“Once the investigation is complete it will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the statement said. “At this time, there is no further information that will be released.”

