Update: Man critically injured in Kearns T-bone crash has died

KEARNS, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was ejected from a car that was T-boned by another vehicle Saturday night in Kearns has died, officials confirmed Sunday.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander with the Unified Police Department, said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was ejected through the back-seat side window of the car and was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Another occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The crash occurred at 4620 W. 5215 South at about 11 p.m., when a southbound car “didn’t see or didn’t observe the stop sign and T-boned the other car,” Lassig said at the scene.

All four people in the car that was struck were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to extremely critical.

The female driver of the car police say ran the stop sign had minimal injuries from the air bag and the seat belt, Lassig said. She was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The crash analysis reconstruction team was on scene Saturday night into early Sunday morning to assist with the investigation. No further information has been released as of Sunday night.

