Update: Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Ogden Sunday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Cedric Broadnax, 36, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Ogden police responded at about 8:36 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault in a parking lot at 2485 Grant Ave., the statement said. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot.

The wounded man was transported to the McKay-Dee Hospital ICU, where he remains in critical condition.

The girlfriend of the victim told the officer she was accosted by the suspect minutes before the shooting, and that the victim had then confronted the suspect.

Officers viewed video surveillance footage that allegedly showed the altercation taking place. The footage then showed the suspect following the victim and his girlfriend toward the parking lot.

“Immediately following the shooting of the victim, the same Black male is seen quickly coming from the area of the shooting westbound on 25th Street holding a black handgun,” the statement said. “This Black male is seen tucking the gun into his pants.”

During the initial investigation, an unrelated call was made to dispatch in which Broadnax was identified as the suspect. The victim’s girlfriend also identified the suspect from a photographic lineup.

Broadnax was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning in his Ogden apartment.

“During a subsequent search warrant of Cedric’s residence, a Glock 40 cal. black handgun was located,” the statement. “While CSI was processing the scene of the shooting, evidence of at least five shots being fired into or at the car full of people was located.”

Broadnax is the respondent of protective orders in Washington and California, and is restricted from possessing dangerous weapons, including a firearm. He has a criminal history in Idaho, California, Oregon and Washington, and has an alert for violence and for being an escape risk.

The suspect was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.