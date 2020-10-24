Update: Man found disoriented, shoeless after 2 days lost in Bryce Canyon Nat’l Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man missing for two days was found Friday in Bryce Canyon National Park.

Mark Langenbach, 62, went missing mid-week, according to information released earlier by the park.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, he “parked his vehicle at the Sheep Creek/Swamp Canyon trailhead and had shared a plan to hike the 4-mile loop,” that statement says. “He was expected to check in to a hotel in Bryce Canyon City later that evening, but did not arrive. His car was located at the trailhead. His current whereabouts are unknown.”

“Through the efforts of all the agencies and DPS helicopter we are extremely happy to say our missing individual has been found alive and will be evaluated by medical personnel. Prayers were answered.”

Later, officials posted a video saying their victim had been found without shoes, confused and disoriented.

A later post celebrated the group victory.

“This was an amazing search,” the Facebook post says. “The individual had been lost for two full nights with temperatures that were very cold. So many agencies were on this search and the results were amazing. The family was at the Incident Command station to see their husband, dad, and friend come home to them. Thank you to all those involved. You are all amazing.”