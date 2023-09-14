Update: Man shot by police outside Murray mall arrested in Colorado

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected car thief who was shot by police outside a Murray mall Wednesday has been arrested in Colorado, police said.

The man was taken into custody in the Denver area Thursday morning, the Murray City Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening during a 7:20 p.m. traffic stop in a parking lot at Fashion Place, 6191 S. State St.

The man fled the mall parking lot in a stolen vehicle, ramming a police car and crashing into another parked vehicle in the process, according to police.

An officer shot and injured the man as he was driving away, police said.

A Murray police officer involved in the incident was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and later released, police said. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the officer-involved critical incident.

The man’s name was not immediately released.