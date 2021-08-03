Update: Mill Creek Stream now safe for use after concrete spill

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Mill Creek Stream in Salt Lake County is now safe for use after a concrete spill Friday.

A Facebook post from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Monday afternoon said: “Following extensive clean up efforts and heavy rains, the water quality issues in Mill Creek stream caused by the concrete release are now resolved. The public is welcome to use the stream again for irrigation and recreation.

“DEQ will continue to investigate the environmental impacts of this incident, and share information as we have it available.”

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation Friday said: “A concrete spill in Mill Creek Stream west of I-215 to at least 700 East has increased PH levels which can cause skin irritations. It is imperative that humans and pets stay out of the water and away from Mill Creek Stream.”

The Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Department of Environmental Quality and Salt Lake County Health Department were on scene and working to address the situation.

Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to call a hotline at 844-909-3278.