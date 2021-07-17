Update: Missing, endangered Orem woman found safe

OREM, Utah, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing, endangered Orem woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert Friday has been found.

Judith Jane Wright has been returned to her care center, a statement from the Orem Police Department says.

“Update on Silver Alert, she was located by a friend and taken back,” says the update, issued at 9:12 a.m. Saturday.

“Thank you for all of the help and shares.”

Wright, 82 and said to be suffering from dementia, was reported by OPD as missing from her care center in a Facebook post issued just before midnight on Friday.