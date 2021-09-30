Update: Missing Ogden found safe after spending two nights outdoors

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man who disappeared while under emotional duress has been found safe after spending two nights outdoors.

Alex Larson, 34, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ogden. He left his residence on foot, and did not take money or his phone. His family members did not know where he was heading.

A Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning says: “The man was not properly dressed for climate weather and was suspected to be in the hills above 27th street in Ogden. After more than 24 hours of crews searching and the missing male spending two nights in cold weather without proper gear, the man was located alive near Malan’s Peak.”

Larson was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“Huge thank you to Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Weber County Search and Rescue crews, DPS Aero Bureau, Life Flight, and Utah Search Dogs for a job well done in locating and safely returning this man to his family,” the post said.

No other details were provided and the family has asked for privacy at this time.