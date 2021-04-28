Update: More details released after 12-hour SWAT standoff with homicide suspect in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a 12-hour SWAT standoff in Magna that led to the arrest of a homicide suspect in the early Wednesday morning.

“William Henry Clark, 33, has been arrested for the April 26 murder of Ryan Prendergast, 21,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Wednesday morning. “Our condolences go out to Ryan’s family and friends.”

The probable cause statement for Clark from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said he is facing charges of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

On April 26 around 4:38 a.m, the homicide victim, Prendergast, and a woman were staying in a tent in the area of 500 West and 900 South in Salt Lake City, the statement says.

Clark drove to the area and began to speak to the woman after she stepped out of the tent. The suspect “produced a firearm during this conversation,” the statement said. “William then placed the barrel of the firearm directly on the cheek of the woman. Will demanded that she get into the vehicle with him in an attempt to kidnap her.”

Prendergast exited the tent when he overheard the altercation, the statement says. Clark shot Prendergast once in the chest, fatally, then fled the area in his vehicle.

The woman then called 911. She told officials Clark was an ex-lover she had previously lived with. She also told officials she knew that the firearm the suspect used was a Glock 17 9mm.

“Another party admitted that they purchased the Glock 17 for Will knowing he was a convicted felon,” the statement says.

The standoff at the Oquirrh Hills Apartments near 8400 W. 2900 South started about 3:30 p.m Tuesday after police received a tip that Clark was hiding in one of the residences.

“Officers attempted to take Will into custody however Will barricaded himself in the apartment with his 14-year-old son resulting in a SWAT standoff for approximately 12 hours,” the statement says.

About 3:20 a.m. Wednesday the standoff came to an end when the SWAT team used tear gas to drive the suspect and his son from the apartment. Both were taken into custody after receiving medical attention on scene for exposure to the gas.

Clark was taken into custody and transported to the SLC Public Safety Building where he invoked his Miranda rights.

He is listed as an AP&P fugitive for parole violations.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.