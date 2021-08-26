Update: More details released after 7-hour SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night following a seven-hour standoff in the Fairpark neighborhood sparked by a domestic violence complaint.

The suspect, Thomas Dean Brown, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The investigation started at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the Salt Lake City Police Department received information about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence located near 300 North and 600 West, said the news release.

The probable cause statement said: “The victim stated she found the suspect lying on the bed of the apartment with a large, silver, older, firearm lying on his chest. Victim stated that suspect stated to victim ‘who was going to die today,’ he then stated, he didn’t care.”

The victim said she began to walk out of the room and the suspect began to raise the weapon up towards the her, the statement said. The victim said she turned and walked out of the room fearing for her life, the statement said.

The victim left the location and notified a family member who called 911 on the victim’s behalf, the news release said.

SLCPD patrol officers spent several hours attempting to contact Brown. SLCPD social workers, negotiators and SWAT personnel responded and continued additional attempts to contact Brown, the news release said.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., SWAT personnel breached a bedroom window and continued to use a public address system to contact Brown. A short time after the breach, Brown exited the residence without further incident, the news release said.

Detectives with the SLCPD’s Domestic Violence Unit later executed a court-authorized search warrant and recovered a .44 handgun inside the bedroom.

