Update: More details released after arrest of Cache County middle school teacher

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after the arrest of a Cache County middle school teacher.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Scott D. Meeker, 51, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree felony child abuse, one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault and three counts of class B misdemeanor assault.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a parent of a juvenile child Wednesday who was taken to the hospital after allegedly being punched in the head twice by Meeker at Spring Creek Middle School in Providence. The same day, the arresting officer met with school administration and viewed a video recording of the incident.

“While viewing the video I observed a male juvenile (J1) walk down the hall and jump up and hit the top of the lockers multiple times,” the statement said. “It was explained to me that this is called dunking, and is common at the middle school.”

Meeker then came out of his classroom and allegedly grabbed the juvenile by the collar of his shirt, the statement said. “Scott then pushes J1 across the hall and slams him into the wall causing him to hit his head,” the statement said. “Scott appears to say something to J1 and let him go. J1 then walks away without further incident.”

Meeker can then be seen watching a group of kids and then chases them, the statement said.

“Scott pushes multiple kids out of the way and grabs two other male juveniles (J2, J3) by the back of the neck and pushes them towards a fourth male juvenile (J4),” the statement said. “Scott then throws two closed fist punches and strikes J4 in the head and causes goose eggs. J4 was taken to the hospital and received medical treatment for his injuries. A fifth juvenile (J5) was also pushed during the altercation.”

Meeker was taken into custody Thursday and transported to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Meeker was read his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak with the officer. During the course of the interview Meeker allegedly stated that he had punched a student two times in the head. He stated that he had pushed multiple students out of the way to get to this student. He also allegedly admitted to grabbing a student and pushing him into the wall hard enough to cause him to hit his head on the wall.

The suspect was booked into the Cache County Jail following the interview; he was later ordered to be released on his own recognizance.

“The teacher had been placed on administrative leave by the school district pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation,” said a Thursday news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.