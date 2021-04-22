Update: More details released after fatal shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a man was shot to death and left next to a car in Murray Wednesday.

The body and vehicle were found in the area of 4500 S. State at about 1 p.m.

“Murray Police detectives arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Brown,” according to a statement issued by the Murray Police Department, which also confirms when and where the body was found.

“A search warrant was served at a Midvale home where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing.”

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said the suspect, Patrick Koaneil Brown, 42, is facing charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

The statement says that when officers arrived on scene, they located a man laying in the road next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The injured man was being treated by Murray City paramedics.

“It was discovered that multiple other people were in the victim’s vehicle when this shooting occurred,” the statement says. “One of the victims that was in the vehicle sustained minor lacerations to their face. Officers developed information from multiple witnesses and ongoing investigation that led to the identification of Patrick Brown as the suspected shooter.”

Witnesses also provided officers with a description of the suspected shooter’s vehicle. Officers checked multiple known addresses for the possible vehicle that was involved and located a vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle, the statement said. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s address.

“The suspect surrendered during police callouts and made a spontaneous statement that he was going to call police and turn himself in,” the statement said “He also told officers that he shot the victim and the firearm was inside his residence.”

Brown was then transported to the Murray City Police Department for questioning. He was read his Miranda rights, and before being asked any questions, Brown allegedly stated he was involved in an argument with the victim in this case that led to him shooting the victim.

“Patrick explained that the argument was about a vehicle,” the statement said. “Both parties then followed each other in separate vehicles out of an apartment parking complex where the argument originally occurred. Patrick said that a collision occurred between his and the victim’s vehicle at 4500 S. State St. Patrick stated that the victim then reversed and separated himself.

“Patrick said he turned around and drove towards the victim’s vehicle. As Patrick Brown drove past the victim’s vehicle, he discharged his firearm, striking and killing the victim.”

A cell phone video was later turned in to police by a witness that allegedly confirms the incident.

A records check was performed on Brown and it was discovered that he is a restricted person per Utah Code statute, the statement said.

He is being held without bail in Salt Lake County Jail.