Update: More details released after man’s body found on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after the body of a man was found on eastbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County early Tuesday morning.

The body, found near milepost 25, was that of a 27-year-old Utah resident, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“At about 3:05 a.m., Tooele County received several reports of a possible body laying in the right lane,” said a statement from UHP Wednesday. “It was reported that the subject was run over. One semi-truck stayed on scene. No other vehicles were found in the area.”

In early afternoon of July 13, UHP received a report from concerned friends of the deceased that the involved person could be someone they knew.

“He had been traveling with them in the early morning hours of July 13,” the statement said. “Friends stated that he was intoxicated and an argument occurred. They said that the male tried to exit the vehicle several times while they were driving. After stopping several times, he exited the vehicle telling them that someone else was going to give him a ride, and they left. Shortly after that is when dispatch received calls of a body in the roadway.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

The statement said the man’s identity will be released later Wednesday.

