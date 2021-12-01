Update: More details released after pickup truck strikes Brigham City mortuary

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a pickup truck struck a Brigham City mortuary Monday evening.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Box Elder County said Zakkary Osborn, 32, is facing charges of:

DUI with serious bodily injury with negligent operation, a third-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Officers were called to the scene of the Myers Mortuary, at 205 South and 100 East, which is about a block east of the Brigham City Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at approximately 7:38 p.m.

The arresting officer made contact with Osborn and “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” the statement said. Osborn declined to perform field sobriety testing, police said.

“Zakkary did admit that he had a couple of shots of vodka and about four beers prior to the crash,” according to the statement. “Zakkary stated that he was driving the vehicle before losing control and crashing it into the address listed.”

Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that Osborn’s girlfriend yanked the steering wheel of the truck he was driving while the two were arguing, causing the crash, but that is not corroborated in the statement.

An individual walking in the area witnessed the crash and was able to see Osborn open the driver side door and get out of the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle suffered a broken hip and broken femur, and lost both up and lower front teeth, the statement said. She also received a laceration to her lower lip. She was transported to Ogden Regional Medical Center, where she underwent surgery.

Osborn was transported to Box Elder County Jail, with his bail set at $5,500.