Update: More details released after shooting at Midvale Motel 6

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a suspect taken into custody early Wednesday morning after police say he shot a man at a Motel 6 and then fired at a Unified Police Department officer who followed him as he fled the scene.

Michael West Burke, 56, has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail, said a probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City. He is being held without bail.

Burke was taken into custody at the S&S Storage at 6850 S. 400 West. A witness contacted UPD and reported seeing a person matching the suspect’s description run into the storage units. Burke is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault producing a loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony

Two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony

Transaction of firearm by class I restricted person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 7263 S Catalpa St., the statement said.

The probable cause statement said: “The victim had been shot once in the head and once in the chest. He was in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

“A male, Michael Burke, was seen by police officers as he fled the Motel 6. Officers pursued Burke. As officers chased Burke on foot, Burke stopped, turned towards officers and fired his weapon at them two times. He then continued to flee.”

Murray Police responded to the scene with K-9 units. West Valley City, Sandy, and West Jordan police departments also assisted, and SWAT was on scene, as well.

Burke was located by officers about four blocks from the Motel 6, and taken into custody.

“Burke did not have a firearm with him,” the statement said. “Due to a public safety issue officers asked Burke where the firearm was. Burke took officers to a nearby field and showed officers where the firearm was. The firearm was recovered. The firearm was later found to be a stolen out of Idaho in April.”

An eyewitness to the shooting identified Burke as the person who shot the victim, the statement said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Burke admitted to shooting the victim, the statement said.

“Burke stated that he was upset with the victim because he was accusing him of raping a female,” the statement said. “Burke stated that he should have unloaded his clip into the victim. Burke stated that the victim was also armed, however, no firearm except Burke’s was located.”

Officials were given information by a known witness that Burke may have been involved in two bank robberies. The two in question were a Murray Police Department case which occurred on Aug. 18 and UPD case which occurred on Aug. 24.

Burke confessed, post Miranda, to both bank robberies. Burke described detailed information concerning both robberies that matched information that police had from the crime scenes, including getaway vehicles and approximate amounts of money taken in each bank robbery.

Burke is a convicted felon and has spent years in prison, thus making him restricted from possessing firearms, the probable cause statement said.

The officer who was shot at wasn’t hit, and didn’t fire his weapon.

The investigation into the incident is still underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.