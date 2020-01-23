Update: More details released after South Salt Lake stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released more details after a stabbing Tuesday night at an apartment in South Salt Lake.

A news release from South Salt Lake Police Department said dispatch received a call at 9:49 p.m. from an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer who was at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Room at 1050 E. South Temple.

“The male victim told the off-duty officer he was stabbed at a residence on Burton Avenue in South Salt Lake,” the news release said. The victim, who is in his 20s, had three stab wounds, officials said.

The victim was transferred to the University of Utah Medical Center before South Salt Lake detectives could interview him. He is in serious but stable condition, the news release said.

“At this point in the investigation we have not identified a suspect or a motive for the stabbing,” the news release said. “Detectives are hoping the victim’s condition will improve in the next couple of days so an interview can be conducted.”

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information is made available.