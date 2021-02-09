Update: More information released after 25-year-old woman kidnapped from Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More information has been released after a 25-year-old woman was kidnapped from Kearns and possibly shot.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero, 25, was forcibly taken from the residence in Kearns she lives at with her family.

Rivera said officials have not given out the exact address to preserve the privacy of Solorio-Romero’s family, but it is in the area of 5000 W. 5400 South.

Investigation led detectives to a second residence, Rivera said. At this residence, evidence was located indicating Solorio-Romero had been shot and has been seriously injured. Officials are not disclosing the address of this residence.

“During the investigation we were led to another address and from there we have discovered that it’s possible that there was a shooting that took place and she received serious injuries so we need to find her right away,” Rivera said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a green Toyota Camry four door, from about 2010. Rivera said that in the footage officials have viewed, it appears there was a male driver in the Toyota Camry, then another male who took Solorio-Romero against her will and put her in the car.

The person that put her in the car is believed to be a Hispanic male who was wearing a white sweatshirt at the time of the abduction. There is no description of the driver.

A white pickup truck with a red or orange plow on the front, pulling a flatbed trailer containing landscaping equipment and trash is also being sought, Rivera said. She did not give further details of how exactly the white pickup truck is involved.

“We really want to find Nicole and find out who took her against her will,” Rivera added. “We are doing a lot of investigation on this and it’s very important that we locate her but we think that we can do it with the public’s help. Somebody had to have seen something.”

Assisting in the case are the FBI, West Valley City Police, the U.S. Marshal’s office and Wyoming law enforcement agents; it is believed Solorio-Romero may have been taken out of Salt Lake County.

Her family is cooperating with the investigation, Rivera said.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything at the Kearns residence on Saturday or who has information on the vehicles or the suspects is asked to contact UPD dispatch immediately on 801-743-7000.