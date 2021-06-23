Update: Morgan Canyon Fire still zero percent contained at 459 acres

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Morgan Canyon Fire, which is burning between Grantsville and Rush Valley in Tooele County, is now 459 acres with zero percent containment, officials said Wednesday morning.

“With a shift in wind, the spot fires that occurred Sunday overnight burned into the main portion of the #MorganCanyonFire yesterday,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Currently 459 acres, with most of that growth in the unburned pockets of fuel between the spot fires and main fire. The fire remains 0% contained.”

A tweet Tuesday night said: “Fire activity on the #MorganCanyonFire caused another column of smoke today, pushing north towards Grantsville and I-80. Fire managers have ordered more resources to assist in suppression efforts due to increased in fire behavior. The crews appreciate the community support.”

The fire, which began on Thursday, June 17, was caused by a fatal plane crash in the area.