Update: Motorcyclist dies in Salt Lake County I-15 crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A male motorcyclist died early Friday evening when he crashed into a vehicle on southbound Interstate 15.

A Utah Highway Patrol news release says the accident occurred at 6:34 p.m., when a male on a Yamaha motorcycle “was traveling recklessly southbound on I-15 at approximately 12000 South.” UHP initially reported that the crash was at 12300 South.

“Multiple reports were made that the motorcycle changed lanes into the HOV lane where he didn’t slow in time and struck the rear end of a Toyota Prius.”

When troopers arrived on scene, they found the injuries to the motorcycle operator to be non-survivable, according to the news release.

The four teenage occupants of the Prius not injured.

The HOV lane as well as lanes one and two will be shut down until about 10 p.m. while troopers investigate the crash scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.