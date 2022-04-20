Update: Motorcyclist killed in Vineyard crash identified as Nebraska man who just moved to Utah

VINEYARD, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Center Street railroad overpass Monday night.

Tristian John Schultz, 24, was traveling east on Center Street just west of Mill Road about 7:20 p.m. when he hit a side barrier and was sent skidding at least 120 feet down the overpass, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, and the man was not wearing a helmet, according to a news release Tuesday from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Schultz died at the scene from his injuries.

Friends told police that Schultz had moved to Utah from Nebraska “just a couple of weeks ago to make a new start in his life,” the news release states. “The Utah County Sheriff’s Office expresses its sincerest condolences to Tristian’s family and friends.”

The raised, two-lane section of Center Street climbs to a railroad overpass, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Witnesses reported that the driver passed other traffic as he rode eastbound on Center Street at about 500 East in Vineyard,” the release states. “One of those witnesses said the rider passed and a moment later hit the barrier at the side of the road and crashed.”

Schultz was traveling faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit in the area, according to the news release.

The overpass was closed for about four hours following the crash.