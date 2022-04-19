Update: Names of Delta fire victims released

DELTA, Utah, April 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the three people who perished in Saturday’s house fire.

The deceased are Ronald Smith, 53; Patty Warren, 62; and Michael Smith Sr., 76.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to the sheriff’s release.

“We confirm that two additional individuals and a pet dog were inside the residence and survived with minor injuries. For consideration of their privacy we will not release their information.

“This was obviously an intense fire with wind as a factor.”

The statement lauded the efforts of the Delta and Hinckley fire departments “and those community members who assisted are to be commended as the fire had the potential to harm surrounding residences and lives.”