Update: Nanny Goat Fire east of Springville caused by escaped campfire

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighting officials said Tuesday the Nanny Goat Fire east of Springville was human caused.

The fire broke out Sunday about 4 p.m. and was first estimated at around 50 acres.

“Firefighters made progress on building fire line yesterday and increased containment to 80%,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info Tuesday morning.

“The perimeter was mapped at 45 acres. Today, resources will check the fire line and extinguish any vegetation that is holding heat.”

The fire investigator determined that the blaze was started by an escaped campfire.

“The only way to completely put out your campfire is to drown (with water), stir (with a shovel), feel (with the back of your hand) and repeat until it is cold to the touch,” the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet said that many fire restrictions have been lifted in Utah, but some do remain in effect. “This does NOT mean fire season is over, conditions are unseasonably dry,” the tweet said. ”

Abandoned and improperly extinguished campfires easily CAN and still ARE causing fires.”

For a list of current fire restrictions, click here.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.