SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Neffs Fire, on the Salt Lake Ranger District, was 100 % contained at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

The area, trail and trailhead closure has been terminated.

Utah Fire Info shared a notice from the Salt Lake Ranger District reminding anyone who will be hiking in the area to be aware of loose soil and rocks that may pose a hazard.