Update: New detail released on juvenile last seen at Memory Grove Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released a new detail about one of the two juveniles last seen at Memory Grove Park Wednesday night.

“UPDATE ON MISSING BOYS: Skylar was seen yesterday wearing this sweatshirt,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department at 11 a.m. Friday. The boys may be in downtown Salt Lake City, the tweet said.

The sweatshirt, seen below, reads: “Virginity Rocks.”

Kevin Iteriteka, 11, and Skyler Shipp, 13, were last seen at the park at 300 N. Canyon Road in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m., said a statement from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark beanie, dark pants, and dark shoes, and was riding a scooter.

Skyler was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, torn grey pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone that sees the juveniles or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 801-743-7000.