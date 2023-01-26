Update: New details released on Rich County plane crash

RICH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rich County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details about a Tuesday night plane crash and the rescue of the solo occupant, the female pilot.

A post from the RCSO says that the crash of the 4-seat Beechcraft C23 happened in the remote mountains east of Monte Cristo in Rich County.

Dispatchers were told the pilot “had made contact by text message to family and friends notifying them that she had crashed and had very limited cell phone service,” the Sheriff’s statement says.

“After a short period a 911 call was received by Cache County Dispatchers from the pilot. The pilot stated she had only minor injuries.”

The pilot, Oregon resident Alyssa McColly, 41, provided dispatchers with a GPS location of the downed aircraft.

“A multi-agency Search and Rescue response was activated with members from the Weber County and Rich County Search and Rescue, Life Flight, and Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter,” the Rich County Sheriff news release says.

“The Air Force Rescue Center and FAA were contacted and began organizing resources available to assist. Air Force personnel made contact with a Utah National Guard liaison who began organizing a SAR crew to fly a helicopter to the area.

“Due to adverse weather conditions and sub-zero temperatures, the helicopter crews had difficulty finding a safe path to the crash site,” the statement says. “After much determination a suitable path was located by the crew of the DPS helicopter and they were able to make contact with the downed pilot. Utilizing a hoist the aircraft crew was able to lift the pilot to safety.”

McColly was transported to McKay-Dee hospital and treated for minor injuries and cold exposure.

She told investigators that she was on a cross-country trip that had begun in Illinois. On the morning of the 24th she stated she had left Colorado Springs and had made multiple fuel stops in Wyoming.

“She had just taken off from her last stop at Evanston airport and had reached an altitude of approximately 10,500 feet when she experienced possible weather related issues with the aircraft,” the RCSO account says.

“At around 1830 hours the aircraft began to lose lift. A mayday message was called which was initially answered by an unknown commercial pilot, however that contact was lost. The pilot was able to regain partial control of the aircraft and was able to land in a small opening in deep snow. The aircraft remained mostly intact.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA is also investigating the incident and working with the owner of the aircraft to coordinate future removal of the wreckage, the Sheriff’s statement says.

Weber County Search and Rescue volunteers will be assisting the pilot in recovering personal items from the aircraft.

“We would like to thank all of the first responders, and all involved agencies for their quick response and professionalism,” the Rich County Sheriff’s statement says.