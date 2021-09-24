Update: New information released after woman shot outside Roy gas station

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a woman was shot outside a Sinclair gas station in Roy Thursday evening.

Police from Roy and Riverdale responded to the scene, at 5190 S. 1900 West, after a 5:30 p.m. call to dispatch reporting the incident.

According to a probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County, the suspect, Brayden Daniel Coles, 31, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

“Brayden was playing on the gambling machines inside of the establishment,” the statement says. “The victim arrived at Sinclair and entered the store. Brayden got up from the machines and made his way to the front of the store where Brayden and the victim acknowledged each other.”

Coles then exited the store and was followed by the victim; the two engaged in a verbal argument in the parking lot, the statement says.

The suspect produced a firearm and fired three shots at the victim’s vehicle as she was standing outside it. Coles then got into the passenger seat of a white Ford pickup truck, driven by a woman, the statement says. As the female driver backed out of a parking spot, Coles leaned out of the window and fired two more rounds in the victim’s direction.

“It is unknown which volley of gunfire struck the victim but the victim was struck in the left side near the rib cage,” the statement says. “The victim entered the store and asked for help because they had just been shot.”

The victim was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden in an unknown condition, where she underwent surgery.

Coles left the scene in the pickup truck with the other woman and was seen fleeing northbound on 1900 West.

“Brayden was located a short time later in Clinton City due to him having an ankle GPS monitor on,” the statement says. “Brayden cut the monitor from his leg using a knife then threw it into a random yard. Brayden wrapped the firearm, which was a .380 caliber, in a rag and hid it behind a house.”

Coles and the woman left the pickup truck on the side of the road and began walking away. The suspect was located by police and taken into custody.

He was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with officials.

“Brayden admitted to firing the .380 at the victim following an argument,” the statement says. “Brayden also detailed out cutting off the ankle monitor, disposing of the firearm, and leaving the vehicle.”

Coles was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail. At the time of his arrest, he had been on parole from the Utah State Prison for approximately six weeks.