Update: New information released in Lehi auto-pedestrian incident that claimed life of 15-year-old girl, critically injured 13-year-old boy

LEHI, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe page has been established in the name of Arely Hernandez-Cuencaset, the 15-year-old girl fatally injured Friday in a Lehi auto-pedestrian incident.

Both were rushed to a hospital.

Police say the boy sustained critical injuries.

Hernandez-Cuenca could not be saved.

“She was an angel and will always be remembered as such,” says the GoFundMe page. “She will be sorely missed, and her family will be mourning her loss more than can be imagined.”

“She was one of the goofiest and most loveable people you could have the opportunity to meet,” says a post by Ethan Vastbinder. “Your day was better having spent time with her.”

Lehi police say Hernandez-Cuenca and a 13-year-boy were both hit by a vehicle near 2100 North and 3600 West just after 4:30 Friday afternoon. Both were thrown more than 100 feet into a grassy median, according to witness accounts.

Police say the driver of Chrysler 300 who hit the teens had just turned off of Redwood Road. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning, although no charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.

The crowd-funding effort states that it hopes to raise $15,000 to return Hernandez-Cuenca to her family’s home in Fresno, California and pay for the funeral.

If you would like to help, click Funeral & Transportation Help For Arely Hernandez