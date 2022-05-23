Update: New numbers released on FlatLine Fire in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info has released new information on the FlatLine wildfire in Wasatch County.

According to a 1:36 p.m. Monday update, the fire is estimated at 30% contained. In addition, more accurate mapping of the fire puts its size at 25 acres rather than the estimated 85 acres reported Sunday night.

“Additional resources, including @AltaHotshots & @DromedaryPeak arrived today on the #FlatLineFire,” the new tweet adds. “Fire personnel will continue to tie in the perimeter to secure the fire’s edge.”

The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and is burning about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 40. Utah Fire Info says the fire has been determined to be human caused and under investigation.