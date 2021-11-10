Update: Officials ask for information after dead body found beside I-15 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are asking for information after after a dead body was found beside Interstate 15 in Millard County late Tuesday night.

“Investigators originally believed that there was a male party that left the scene, however, they have not been able to confirm that information,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “We are asking for anyone that was traveling in the area that may have information regarding this case to please come forward with any information.”

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation can be reached by calling 801-965-4747.

At 11:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at mile post 170 southbound on I-15, said a previous statement from UHP.

“Upon arrival they located a vehicle in the median with very little damage but it was stuck in the mud,” the statement said. “Shortly after that, a truck driver stopped and alerted them to a dead body lying on the shoulder of the road south of their location northbound. It was discovered that a female was deceased at that location.”

Officials from the SBI responded and are processing the scene and interviewing any potential witnesses.

“We have learned that the deceased female is the registered owner of the vehicle that slid off the road,” the statement said. “The exact events that took place are still being investigated.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.