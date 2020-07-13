Update: Officials expect full containment of Crestwood Fire by Monday afternoon

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Crestwood Fire in Millcreek is expected to be fully contained by Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire, which was was caused by arcing power lines, was initially thought to be 10 to 15 acres, said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority, but on Sunday was measured at 4.55 acres. An evacuation order was put in place Saturday night but lifted soon after.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Sunday night said: “Estimated 100% containment on July 13 around 2 p.m. As a precaution, we will wait through tonight’s winds to call it contained. Crews will remain on scene this evening.”

A follow-up tweet Monday morning at 10 a.m. said: “Today fire crews will be pulling hoses from the fireline and extinguishing any hot spots.”

Multiple fire units and air resources responded to the fire, which broke out early Saturday evening above Olympus Hills.

The evacuation of the canyon was ordered as a precaution to prevent anyone from being trapped if the blaze were to spread.

Hiking in or near Crestwood Gully is not permitted until further notice.

