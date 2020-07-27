Update: Officials give update after sinkhole ‘about the size of a small car’ opens in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials offered an update Monday morning after a large sinkhole was reported Sunday evening at 8400 West and Magna Main Street.

A news release Monday morning from Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services, said: “The sinkhole was caused by a leak in a 14″ secondary water line. Crews from the Magna Water District shut off and drained the water and compacted the hole with gravel. Today, Monday, they will repair the road. The southbound lanes of 8400 West will be closed to through traffic during most of the day. Residents are requested to please stay away from the area so that crews can fix the sinkhole. Commuters should plan to take an alternate route.”

The sinkhole was reported at 8400 West and Magna Main Street at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday. Mick Sudbury, chair of the Magna Water Board, was at the site and said “the sinkhole is about the size of a small car.”

There were no injuries or accidents that occurred as a result of the sinkhole.

