Update: Officials ID 16-year-old juvenile killed in Emery County collision

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of the 16-year-old boy killed Wednesday when the SUV he was driving crossed the center line on State Route 10 and hit a semi head-on.

The deceased is identified as Orion J. Livingston, from Huntington, according to a statement from the UHP.

The crash happened at mile marker 10, which is five miles south of Castle Dale, at about 1:50 p.m. The teen, in a white Nissan Pathfinder, was heading south when he crossed the center line and hit the northbound semi.

“The 16-year-old was killed instantly,” a previous statement from UHP said. “The semi veered off the roadway to the west and came to rest.”

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

“The cause for the driver leaving his lane is still under investigation,” the UHP statement said.