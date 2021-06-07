Update: Officials ID 19-year-old shot and killed in South Jordan drive-by

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 19-year-old fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Jordan early Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kelly Glaubensklee, said a news release Monday morning from South Jordan Police Department.

“On June 6, in the area of 1450 W. 11400 South, Kelly and another group of individuals attending a graduation party got in a fight,” the news release said. “The fight was broken up and while leaving the scene, the suspects fired 13 rounds towards Kelly and the group in front of the home, hitting Kelly in the chest.” The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

Glaubensklee was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

“Detectives have been following up on leads and have identified four suspects and the vehicle; one juvenile has been taken into custody and the vehicle has been recovered,” the news release said. “Detectives are still looking for the other three people in the vehicle, including the shooter.”

A GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses for Glaubensklee says: “Kelly was one of a kind. He walked this earth with his head held high and a smile that could fix just about anything. He was big and tough but as soon as he grinned you could see that he had the sweetest heart. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you know that he’d do anything and support you through it all in hopes to make you happy and feel validated. If he saw someone needed help, he was there — especially in school with the kids that didn’t stand up for themselves.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the South Jordan Police Department on 801-840-4000.

The shooting happened just 20 minutes after one person was killed and four others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City, but police say the two incidents are not connected.